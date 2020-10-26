LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,017 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.25% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $170,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,974,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 153,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.62.

NYSE GS traded down $5.63 on Monday, reaching $199.41. The company had a trading volume of 58,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.15 and a 200-day moving average of $197.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

