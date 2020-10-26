LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,508,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,316 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises 1.2% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.26% of Kroger worth $593,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,159,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,794 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,753,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,645,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,959,000 after purchasing an additional 173,168 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.4% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,369,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,610,000 after purchasing an additional 90,324 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.91. 180,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,833,700. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $786,962.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,624.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,458 shares of company stock worth $4,038,441. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Kroger in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

