LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 89.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,452,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,893,993 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The ODP were worth $47,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The ODP by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 515,997 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in The ODP in the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The ODP in the first quarter worth $58,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The ODP in the first quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The ODP by 253.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 167,112 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ODP shares. BidaskClub upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The ODP stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.82. 7,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

