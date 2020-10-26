LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,220 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.55% of Lam Research worth $264,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 55.1% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.67.

LRCX traded down $8.42 on Monday, hitting $345.50. 22,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,111 shares of company stock worth $17,753,830. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

