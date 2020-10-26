LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,746,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,818 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.70% of Prudential Financial worth $174,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.10.

PRU stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.19. 21,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,632. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

