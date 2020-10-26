LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,708,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,929 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $291,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Celanese by 13.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Celanese by 35.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,666. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.64.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.32.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

