LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,119,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,160 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.39% of Morgan Stanley worth $295,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,774 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,983 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,938,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,298 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MS traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 406,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,128,905. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 179 shares of company stock valued at $7,931 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

