LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.27% of Republic Services worth $80,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2,267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.81. 10,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,270,285.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

