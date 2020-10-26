LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 849,525 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.54% of Arrow Electronics worth $216,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 651,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,768,000 after purchasing an additional 99,790 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 20.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 109,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARW. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,067,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $159,620.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,273 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

