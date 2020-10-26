LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428,625 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in DaVita were worth $208,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DaVita by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,567,000 after buying an additional 114,536 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at $5,819,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in DaVita by 99.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 268,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,421,000 after acquiring an additional 134,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,891. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average is $82.57. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.67. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,991,806 shares in the company, valued at $175,278,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Nehra acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.60 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. ValuEngine upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

