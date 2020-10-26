LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.26% of United Therapeutics worth $56,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $80,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 target price (up from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.74 and its 200 day moving average is $110.93. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

