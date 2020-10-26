LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.42% of CDK Global worth $75,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 27.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 210.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,982 shares of company stock valued at $88,757 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDK stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,120. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. CDK Global Inc has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.40 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

