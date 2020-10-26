LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,912 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $80,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.60.

Shares of SNA stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.87. 8,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,440. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

