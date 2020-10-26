LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,366,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,899 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.12% of Vistra worth $195,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,683,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954,933 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,504,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vistra by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,887 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth $25,750,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 41,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $748,991.44. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VST traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,227. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

