LSV Asset Management Has $195.39 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,822,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,395 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.69% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $195,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 76,276 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $34.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,303. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TAP. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,755.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

