LSV Asset Management Has $198.74 Million Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,720,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140,035 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Westrock were worth $198,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Westrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Westrock by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Westrock in the first quarter worth approximately $924,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Westrock by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 382,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Westrock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 34,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,101. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

