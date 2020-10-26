LSV Asset Management Has $209.34 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,425,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.27% of Huntsman worth $209,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,201,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,670,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 212,789 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $1,154,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $2,032,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.67. 19,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,367. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $25.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

