LSV Asset Management Has $232.68 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,569,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,856,550 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.10% of NRG Energy worth $232,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 400,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 196,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 53.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 37,819 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 19.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,592,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 114,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:NRG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.39. 32,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,972. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.94.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.