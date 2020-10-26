LSV Asset Management Has $238.43 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,469 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.99% of McKesson worth $238,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in McKesson by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,293 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 90.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,428,000 after purchasing an additional 596,395 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $84,381,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in McKesson by 190.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 660,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,402,000 after buying an additional 433,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK traded down $3.08 on Monday, reaching $153.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,619. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

