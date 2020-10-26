LSV Asset Management Has $254.26 Million Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,423,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135,601 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AGCO were worth $254,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in AGCO by 9.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in AGCO by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $182,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.05. 13,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.48. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $83.58. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.58.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

