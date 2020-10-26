LSV Asset Management Has $276.95 Million Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,621,018 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $276,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 48.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 260.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

Shares of STX stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.74. 40,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,593. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

