LSV Asset Management Has $329.99 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,186,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 396,017 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $329,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,377,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,724,000 after purchasing an additional 217,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366,197 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $216,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,685 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,303,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $182,412,000 after buying an additional 736,130 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.63. 134,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,888,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

