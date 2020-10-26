LSV Asset Management Has $335.88 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,646,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,396 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $335,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Tyson Foods by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 18.8% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $83,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.25. 8,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

