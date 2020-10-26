LSV Asset Management Has $366.44 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256,967 shares during the quarter. Amdocs accounts for approximately 0.7% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.74% of Amdocs worth $366,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Amdocs by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 1,230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,256. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.50. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

