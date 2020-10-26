LSV Asset Management Has $398.78 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,540 shares during the period. Whirlpool makes up about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $398,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Whirlpool by 44.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 33.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.88.

NYSE WHR traded down $4.31 on Monday, reaching $193.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,870. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $207.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.26.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.