LSV Asset Management Has $408.92 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,653,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,793 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.21% of Ameriprise Financial worth $408,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.91. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

