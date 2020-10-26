LSV Asset Management Has $474.77 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,043,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123,533 shares during the quarter. The Allstate makes up 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.61% of The Allstate worth $474,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 794.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

NYSE:ALL traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $89.81. 30,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,929. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.45. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Zacks Investment Research cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.