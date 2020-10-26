LSV Asset Management Has $523.21 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 876,790 shares during the period. eBay makes up 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $523,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of eBay by 19.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in eBay by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 2.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

eBay stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.86. 138,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,435,438. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,379,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.