LSV Asset Management Has $53.36 Million Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $53,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 181.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 68,465 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 50,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MEI traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.41. 4,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,539. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

MEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 461,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,384,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

