LSV Asset Management Has $57.07 Million Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.54% of AXIS Capital worth $57,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $1,995,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 163,393 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,284,059.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,709.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 496,468 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.42 per share, with a total value of $22,549,576.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,090.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,503,200 shares of company stock valued at $111,993,739. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of AXS stock traded down $1.66 on Monday, hitting $46.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,393. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $66.15.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.