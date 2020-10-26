LSV Asset Management Has $60.23 Million Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 247.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867,373 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $60,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NGVT traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.30. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 36.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGVT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

