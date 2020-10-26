LSV Asset Management Has $65.75 Million Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,531,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.82% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $65,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 535,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 67,821 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 636,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 78,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

MBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of MBT stock remained flat at $$8.30 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,616. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 129.45% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1858 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.15%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.