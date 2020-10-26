LSV Asset Management Has $68.63 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.13% of Northrop Grumman worth $68,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after purchasing an additional 447,549 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $136,048,000. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $69,345,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,198.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,352 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 97.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,846,000 after purchasing an additional 101,093 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $5.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,855. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.33 and its 200-day moving average is $325.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

