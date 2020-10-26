LSV Asset Management Has $694.25 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,731,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125,599 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.4% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $694,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Amgen by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 103,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.88.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.71. The stock had a trading volume of 41,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,942. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.88. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

