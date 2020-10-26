LSV Asset Management Has $77.96 Million Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,655,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.61% of M.D.C. worth $77,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BofA Securities raised M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $329,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,044,288.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 864,771 shares of company stock valued at $38,604,311 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

MDC traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.84. 10,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,360. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.74 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

