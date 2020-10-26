LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,894 shares during the quarter. The J. M. Smucker makes up about 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.56% of The J. M. Smucker worth $469,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 32.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 413.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,657. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average is $112.42.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

