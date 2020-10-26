LSV Asset Management Increases Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 825,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.24% of Kellogg worth $53,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,077,000 after buying an additional 4,401,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,701,000 after buying an additional 113,082 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,326,000 after buying an additional 1,961,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,252,000 after buying an additional 976,584 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,146,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,771,000 after buying an additional 79,332 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 540,834 shares of company stock valued at $36,144,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,499. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

