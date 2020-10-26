LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,582,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,982 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Gilead Sciences worth $289,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,679,618. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80. The company has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

