LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,696 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.5% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned 0.41% of Oracle worth $732,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Oracle by 352.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,914 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $222,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Oracle by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.60. 631,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,358,596. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

