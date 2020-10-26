LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 869,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.29% of Aaron’s worth $49,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter worth $2,137,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 270.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after buying an additional 512,787 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 220.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,675. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.37.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.11%.

In related news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $255,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,690.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $569,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,679,189.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Aaron’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Aaron’s Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.