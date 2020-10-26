LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,726 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $44,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKU. UBS Group increased their target price on BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

NYSE:BKU traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $228.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

