LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,536,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,369 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Pilgrim's Pride were worth $67,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Pilgrim's Pride during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 19.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 877,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 144,001 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 169.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,762 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pilgrim's Pride by 81.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pilgrim's Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lowered Pilgrim's Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Pilgrim's Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim's Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pilgrim's Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim's Pride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.38. 5,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,601. Pilgrim's Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51.

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Pilgrim's Pride had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pilgrim's Pride Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; mini breast fillets; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

