LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,052,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 109,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Textron were worth $182,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 105.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Textron by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,802,814.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

TXT traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $33.27. 10,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,761. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.28. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

