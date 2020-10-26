LSV Asset Management Purchases 232,748 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,673,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 232,748 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $52,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 104,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 39.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,307.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,205. 59.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

AMKR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 50,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,154. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

