LSV Asset Management Purchases 615,401 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 615,401 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.70% of Crane worth $78,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CR traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.54. 5,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $89.54.
In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.
About Crane
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
