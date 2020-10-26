LSV Asset Management Purchases 615,401 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 615,401 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.70% of Crane worth $78,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.54. 5,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $89.54.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Crane’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,002.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.29.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

