LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.13% of Kimberly Clark worth $67,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 47.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,339 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 254.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,725 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 37.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after purchasing an additional 677,173 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 763.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 579,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,905,000 after purchasing an additional 512,303 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 126.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,446,000 after purchasing an additional 480,488 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.92. 40,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average of $145.12. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

