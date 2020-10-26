LSV Asset Management Raises Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,386,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 73,325 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.24% of State Street worth $260,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 3.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in State Street by 3.3% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,306. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average is $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,599. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

