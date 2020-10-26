LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,221,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.09% of Cirrus Logic worth $82,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRUS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 190,453 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 367,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 161,444 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,688,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 113,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.90. 3,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

