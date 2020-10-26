LSV Asset Management Sells 136,374 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,323,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,374 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $182,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,606,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,722,000 after purchasing an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Jabil by 1,588.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after buying an additional 982,710 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,304,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

JBL traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,957. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

