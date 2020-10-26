LSV Asset Management Sells 1,507,900 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,890,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,507,900 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned 0.43% of Pfizer worth $876,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Pfizer by 65.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 74.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,875,000 after buying an additional 4,736,500 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after buying an additional 3,924,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after buying an additional 3,464,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 8,940.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,557 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.53. 412,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,235,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.81.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

